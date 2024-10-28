StockNews.com Downgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Sell

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.63. 939,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $131.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

