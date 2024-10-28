Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 1997246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $597,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,712,398.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at $67,751,178.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $597,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $67,712,398.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

