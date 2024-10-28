Synapse Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.18 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $107.43 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,410,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

