Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 41135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

