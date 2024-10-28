Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the September 30th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:TNXP Free Report ) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 16,048,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,038,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.27%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 EPS for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

