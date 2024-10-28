Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading 8.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19. 11,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 13,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VHI. StockNews.com raised Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Valhi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VHI

Valhi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.