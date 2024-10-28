Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Value Line Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. Value Line has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $476.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Value Line stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Value Line at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Further Reading

