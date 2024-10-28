VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Down 40.5% in October

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,126,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,970,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,216,000. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,706,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

