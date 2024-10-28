Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRTO

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. 526,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,958.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Criteo by 63.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Criteo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.