Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NYSE WES traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $38.00. 844,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.87. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

