WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 58018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $924.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 60,278 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.