Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 506,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,137.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,137.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

