Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.01. 1,271,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,483. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $203.76 and a one year high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

