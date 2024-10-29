Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167,186 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

