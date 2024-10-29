Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 855 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,044. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

