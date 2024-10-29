Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.67. The company had a trading volume of 217,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,655. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

