Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.80, but opened at $207.06. Align Technology shares last traded at $214.41, with a volume of 62,681 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Get Align Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,746,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Align Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 707,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.