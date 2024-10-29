Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 47000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

