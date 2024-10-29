American Financial Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 168.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.14.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $487.27. 66,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.33. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $298.53 and a twelve month high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

