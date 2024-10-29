Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,643. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.84. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

