Andina Capital Management LLC Buys 797 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock remained flat at $97.11 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 496,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,956. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

