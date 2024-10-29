Andina Capital Management LLC Purchases 523 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 101.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 126,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 199,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,530. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

