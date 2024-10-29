Antero Resources (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AR stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Roth Mkm began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

