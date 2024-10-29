Anthony S. Leopold Sells 900 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $12.21 on Tuesday, reaching $812.44. 440,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,538. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.44 and a 1-year high of $861.74. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $774.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $709.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 259.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after purchasing an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4,778.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

