Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,150,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 51,840,000 shares. Approximately 26.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACHR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,511,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,290. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

