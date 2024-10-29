Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $95.27 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $95.27 million and approximately $25.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001127 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,392,676 coins and its circulating supply is 184,392,252 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

