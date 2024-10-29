ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.90 and last traded at $152.41. 1,031,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,049,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 390.80.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

