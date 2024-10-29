ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.240-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.24-2.30 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. 4,505,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. ATI has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,540,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,510,003.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

