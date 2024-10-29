ATI (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.22, but opened at $58.16. ATI shares last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 1,062,540 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ATI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ATI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,720,000 after buying an additional 132,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ATI by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,372,000 after acquiring an additional 866,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,944,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,273 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

