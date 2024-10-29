Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

