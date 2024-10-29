Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.52 and last traded at $93.92. 1,158,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,656,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,238,000 after buying an additional 1,753,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 12,065.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,893 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

