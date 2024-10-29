Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 178729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $431.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,077,564. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,069,000 after buying an additional 5,311,842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 719,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

