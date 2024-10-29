Bank Of America (Bofa) Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $97.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EAT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,187. Brinker International has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 182,172 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.