Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.47. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank7 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank7 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

