Bay Rivers Group Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.44. 121,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,967. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $149.25 and a 52 week high of $205.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

