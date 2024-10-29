Bay Rivers Group Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,522,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.0 %

LRCX stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 3,036,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,246,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

