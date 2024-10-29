Bernzott Capital Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. 447,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $120.82.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.