Bernzott Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for 3.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.13% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. 127,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,160. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

