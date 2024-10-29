BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the September 30th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BOE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 31,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,267. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

