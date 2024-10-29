BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE ZWH traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$24.90. 7,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,662. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of C$20.62 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.71.

