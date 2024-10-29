BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 4th

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ZPW traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$15.05 and a twelve month high of C$16.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.76.

