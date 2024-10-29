Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.96-$2.07 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Down 20.6 %

Boot Barn stock traded down $33.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,209. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.