Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.96-$2.07 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
