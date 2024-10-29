Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

VTI stock opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.04 and its 200-day moving average is $269.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.76 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

