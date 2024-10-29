Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 34.7% in October

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,060. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

