Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 34.7% in October

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,060. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.