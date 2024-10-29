BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 922,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the second quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the second quarter worth $1,881,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFD remained flat at $2.55 on Tuesday. 316,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,557. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.35. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%.

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.