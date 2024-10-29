Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 67,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,252. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
