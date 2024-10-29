Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 67,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,252. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 904,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 186,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.