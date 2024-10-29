Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 34.5% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 23.2% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

AMGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.02. 130,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,043. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.44. The company has a market cap of $170.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

