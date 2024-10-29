Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Price Performance

CAMT stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Camtek has a 52 week low of $49.64 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,386,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 383.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.