CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Trading Up 2.4 %

CareCloud stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,354. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

