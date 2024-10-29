CEEK VR Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.61 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00006947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,604.77 or 1.00123241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006934 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005967 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

